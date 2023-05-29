Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,008 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $16,683,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 643.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 493,980 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

