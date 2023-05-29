Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,463 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,927,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,514 shares of company stock worth $2,709,455. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

