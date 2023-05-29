Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOET opened at $27.33 on Monday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.