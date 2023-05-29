Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 93.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VNT opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.