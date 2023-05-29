WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Trading Up 0.7 %

WKME stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $794.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WalkMe Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

