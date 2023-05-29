Waterdrop (WDH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million.
Waterdrop Price Performance
Waterdrop stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
