Waterdrop (WDH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million.

Waterdrop stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Waterdrop by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

