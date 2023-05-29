Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $260.61 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $252.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.02. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

