Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,255 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $59.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Articles

