Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

NYSE DECK opened at $465.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.56. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

