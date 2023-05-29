Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nabors Industries (NBR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR):

5/26/2023 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2023 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $140.00.

5/17/2023 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2023 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $176.00.

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $110.00.

4/18/2023 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/3/2023 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $135.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $90.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $193.88. The company has a market cap of $862.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.