Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,791.6 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.02.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
