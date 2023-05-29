Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,791.6 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.