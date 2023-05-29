William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

SRPT stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

