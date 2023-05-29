William Blair Comments on Option Care Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.