William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday.

ENS stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.64.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

