William Blair Weighs in on Legend Biotech Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

