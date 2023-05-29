Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wilmar International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $28.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.