Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.0 days.

Winpak Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Winpak has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Get Winpak alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.