World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $23.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

