Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,565,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 7,652,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,626.0 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Wynn Macau stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

