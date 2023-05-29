XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in XPO by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of XPO opened at $48.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

