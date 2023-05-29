YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Short Interest Update

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 8,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

