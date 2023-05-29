Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of VSH opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

