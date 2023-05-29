Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.74.

MTB opened at $123.60 on Monday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

