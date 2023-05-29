Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE MGY opened at $19.90 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.