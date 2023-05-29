Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after buying an additional 392,443 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

