Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $14.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.74. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.58 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

FDX stock opened at $224.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

