Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.07. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CRL stock opened at $194.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.94.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,728,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

