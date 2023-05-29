Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Select Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE SEM opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 96.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Select Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

