Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,531. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

