Zacks Research Comments on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.