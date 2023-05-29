Zacks Research Comments on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.35 and a 1-year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

