Zacks Research Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RPM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Shares of RPM opened at $80.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

