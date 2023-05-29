Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $46.27 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

