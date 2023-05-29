Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.14.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$76.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$75.97 and a 12 month high of C$132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.