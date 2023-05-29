Zacks Research Weighs in on CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 158,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,474.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 171.2% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 79,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

