Zacks Research Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock worth $93,535,846. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

