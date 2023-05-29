Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.