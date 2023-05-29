Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) versus Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Critical Survey

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Tyra Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.08 billion 9.42 $2.11 billion $4.43 37.19 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.33 million ($1.25) -11.16

Analyst Ratings

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoetis and Tyra Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zoetis currently has a consensus price target of $221.14, indicating a potential upside of 34.24%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than Zoetis.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 25.59% 50.26% 16.24% Tyra Biosciences N/A -19.89% -19.32%

Volatility & Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoetis beats Tyra Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S. market and regulatory activities. The International segment includes non-U.S. market and regulatory activities. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

