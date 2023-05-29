Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler Trading Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

