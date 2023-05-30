111,678 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 299,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $7,816,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Seaways by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,021,494. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

