2,160 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.
Insider Activity
Chord Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CHRD stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Chord Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.
Chord Energy Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
