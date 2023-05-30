4,345 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

