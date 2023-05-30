455,014 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 455,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.