63,569 Shares in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,130,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

STEW stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

