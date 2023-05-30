AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $39,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,830. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

