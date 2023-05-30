Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 221,885 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

