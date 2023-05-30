Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,746 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

