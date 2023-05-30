Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,868 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.