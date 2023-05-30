Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 300,398 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 284,619 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,040,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

