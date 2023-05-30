Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,489 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

